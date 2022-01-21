Full Court Friday (1-21-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday on January 21st including video wins from Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity, St. Thomas More, Centennial, Tuscola, Southeast and in girls’ basketball the Salt Fork Storm win the Vermilion County tournament. Oakwood takes third, plus the Sacred Heart-Griffin girls get a win at City in Springfield.

VERMILION COUNTY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FINALS

1st place: Salt Fork 38, Armstrong-Potomac 23

3rd place: Oakwood 51, Hoopeston Area 37

5th place: Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 31, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 26

LINCOLN PRAIRIE CONFRENCE TOURNAMENT

Argenta-Oreana 73, Villa Grove 59

Tri-County 65, Blue Ridge 33

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Heritage 29

SPRINGFIELD CITY TOURNAMENT at BOS Center

Girls: Sacred Heart-Griffin 53, Southeast 37

Boys: Southeast 62, Springfield 49

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Centennial 56, Danville 54

Athens 50, Riverton 46

St. Teresa 55, Central A&M 48

Clinton 56, Sullivan 44

St. Anthony 52, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 42

Normal U-High 63, Eisenhower 41

Glenwood 46, Jacksonville 28

MacArthur 69, Rochester 34

Maroa-Forsyth 75, Auburn 61

Meridian 71, Shelbyville Maroa-Forsyth 75

Monticello 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43

Pleasant Plains 57, Illini Central 48

Unity 56, Rantoul 36

St. Thomas More 56, Olympia 26

St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Illinois Valley Central 64

Centralia 42, Teutopolis 22

Tuscola 55, Warrensburg-Latham 46  F/OT

Normal West 58, Urbana 45

Williamsville 46, PORTA 45

