Full Court Friday (1-21-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday on January 21st including video wins from Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity, St. Thomas More, Centennial, Tuscola, Southeast and in girls’ basketball the Salt Fork Storm win the Vermilion County tournament. Oakwood takes third, plus the Sacred Heart-Griffin girls get a win at City in Springfield.
VERMILION COUNTY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FINALS
1st place: Salt Fork 38, Armstrong-Potomac 23
3rd place: Oakwood 51, Hoopeston Area 37
5th place: Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 31, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 26
LINCOLN PRAIRIE CONFRENCE TOURNAMENT
Argenta-Oreana 73, Villa Grove 59
Tri-County 65, Blue Ridge 33
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Heritage 29
SPRINGFIELD CITY TOURNAMENT at BOS Center
Girls: Sacred Heart-Griffin 53, Southeast 37
Boys: Southeast 62, Springfield 49
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Centennial 56, Danville 54
Athens 50, Riverton 46
St. Teresa 55, Central A&M 48
Clinton 56, Sullivan 44
St. Anthony 52, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 42
Normal U-High 63, Eisenhower 41
Glenwood 46, Jacksonville 28
MacArthur 69, Rochester 34
Maroa-Forsyth 75, Auburn 61
Meridian 71, Shelbyville Maroa-Forsyth 75
Monticello 59, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43
Pleasant Plains 57, Illini Central 48
Unity 56, Rantoul 36
St. Thomas More 56, Olympia 26
St. Joseph-Ogden 72, Illinois Valley Central 64
Centralia 42, Teutopolis 22
Tuscola 55, Warrensburg-Latham 46 F/OT
Normal West 58, Urbana 45
Williamsville 46, PORTA 45