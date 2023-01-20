WCIA — Watch highlights, interviews and all the scores from Full Court Friday on January 20th including video wins from the Salt Fork girls’ basketball team to win the Vermilion County tournament, Georgetown-Ridge Farm taking third, Villa Grove, Argenta-Oreana, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Tuscola, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity, St. Teresa, Pleasant Plains, MacArthur and Lanphier.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Kankakee 55, Centennial 33

Bloomington 64, Danville 60

Richwoods 80, Urbana 56

Tuscola 39, Clinton 35

St. Teresa 66, Central A&M 49

Uni High 57, DeLand-Weldon 46

Effingham St. Anthony 62, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 47

Lanphier 58, Eisenhower 43

Pleasant Plains 54, Maroa-Forsyth 34

MacArthur 55, Southeast 46

Monticello 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34

Prairie Central 63, Pontiac 62  F/OT

Unity 56, Rantoul 41

Rochester 45, Springfield 44

St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Illinois Valley Central 46

Shelbyville 43, Sullivan 34

Tuscola 39, Clinton 35

McClean County/HOIC tournament

Eureka 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36

Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 71, Heritage 52

Villa Grove 48, Blue Ridge 43

Argenta-Oreana 68, Tri-County 43

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Vermilion County Tournament at DACC

1st place game: Salt Fork 45, Armstrong-Potomac 24

3rd place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43, Oakwood 42

5th place game: BHRA 38, Westville 25