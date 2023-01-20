WCIA — Watch highlights, interviews and all the scores from Full Court Friday on January 20th including video wins from the Salt Fork girls’ basketball team to win the Vermilion County tournament, Georgetown-Ridge Farm taking third, Villa Grove, Argenta-Oreana, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Tuscola, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity, St. Teresa, Pleasant Plains, MacArthur and Lanphier.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kankakee 55, Centennial 33
Bloomington 64, Danville 60
Richwoods 80, Urbana 56
Tuscola 39, Clinton 35
St. Teresa 66, Central A&M 49
Uni High 57, DeLand-Weldon 46
Effingham St. Anthony 62, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 47
Lanphier 58, Eisenhower 43
Pleasant Plains 54, Maroa-Forsyth 34
MacArthur 55, Southeast 46
Monticello 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34
Prairie Central 63, Pontiac 62 F/OT
Unity 56, Rantoul 41
Rochester 45, Springfield 44
St. Joseph-Ogden 70, Illinois Valley Central 46
Shelbyville 43, Sullivan 34
McClean County/HOIC tournament
Eureka 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 71, Heritage 52
Villa Grove 48, Blue Ridge 43
Argenta-Oreana 68, Tri-County 43
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Vermilion County Tournament at DACC
1st place game: Salt Fork 45, Armstrong-Potomac 24
3rd place game: Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43, Oakwood 42
5th place game: BHRA 38, Westville 25