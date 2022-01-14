Full Court Friday (1-14-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday including video wins from Urbana, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Pontiac, Tuscola, Central A&M, St. Teresa, Decatur LSA, Pleasant Plains and Glenwood.
Tri-County 69, Argenta-Oreana 54
Blue Ridge 57, Heritage 49
Bloomington 69, Centennial 59
Urbana 42, Central 40
Central A&M 71, Clinton 53
Peoria Richwoods 63, Danville 39
Decatur LSA 71, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 61
Breese Mater Dei 56, Effingham St. Anthony 48
Heyworth 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43
Glenwood 43, MacArthur 42
Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Jacksonville 25
St. Teresa 67, Meridian 49
Milford 44, South Newton (IN) 43
Monticello 64, Bloomington Central Catholic 54
Pana 75, Carlyle 38
Prairie Central 72, Rantoul 44
St. Thomas More 53, Illinois Valley Central 43
Pontiac 58, St. Joseph-Ogden 44
Tuscola 52, Shelbyville 42
Warrensburg-Latham 60, Sullivan 36
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, Unity 41 F/OT
Villa Grove at Cumberland PPD
Lanphier at Rochester PPD
Chrisman at Cerro Gordo-Bement CANCELED
Litchfield at North Mac CANCELED