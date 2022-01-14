Full Court Friday (1-14-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday including video wins from Urbana, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Pontiac, Tuscola, Central A&M, St. Teresa, Decatur LSA, Pleasant Plains and Glenwood.

Tri-County 69, Argenta-Oreana 54

Blue Ridge 57, Heritage 49

Bloomington 69, Centennial 59

Urbana 42, Central 40

Central A&M 71, Clinton 53

Peoria Richwoods 63, Danville 39

Decatur LSA 71, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 61

Breese Mater Dei 56, Effingham St. Anthony 48

Heyworth 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43

Glenwood 43, MacArthur 42

Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Jacksonville 25

St. Teresa 67, Meridian 49

Milford 44, South Newton (IN) 43

Monticello 64, Bloomington Central Catholic 54

Pana 75, Carlyle 38

Prairie Central 72, Rantoul 44

St. Thomas More 53, Illinois Valley Central 43

Pontiac 58, St. Joseph-Ogden 44

Tuscola 52, Shelbyville 42

Warrensburg-Latham 60, Sullivan 36

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, Unity 41 F/OT

Villa Grove at Cumberland PPD

Lanphier at Rochester PPD

Chrisman at Cerro Gordo-Bement CANCELED

Litchfield at North Mac CANCELED