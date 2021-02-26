Full Court Friday (02/26/21)

(WCIA) — This shortened COVID-19 season is unlike any other, with protocols, masks, hand sanitizer and everything in between. High school basketball is more than halfway through, and we’ve got the action from 15 games around the area. Watch highlights and reaction from Mahomet-Seymour’s buzzer-beater win at Effingham, plus wins from Teutopolis, St. Anthony, Central, Judah, Salt Fork, Warrensburg-Latham, Monticello, and Southeast. Also, a preview as Illinois heads to Wisconsin on Saturday, while Kofi Cockburn also makes it to a finalist on the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watch list.
Arcola 50, Cerro-Gordo-Bement 40
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 64, Sangamon Valley 28
North Mac 58, Athens 55 F/OT
Williamsville 67, Auburn 65 F/OT
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38
Decatur LSA 67, Blue Ridge 30
Normal Community 62, Centennial 32
Central 48, Urbana 45
Lincoln 43, Charleston 34
Watseka 60, Clifton Central 49
Clinton 68, Sullivan 65
Normal West 88, Danville 86
Eisenhower 42, Jacksonville 40
Judah Christian 48, Deland-Weldon 29
Effingham St. Anthony 58, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 37
Mahomet-Seymour 62, Effingham 61
El-Paso-Gridley 77, Fisher 54
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64, Ridgeview 56
Oakwood 56, Hoopeston Area 27
Lanphier 56, Glenwood 40
MacArthur 70, Springfield 64
Teutopolis 70, Mattoon 50
Meridian 54, Shelbyville 47
Monticello 40, Unity 38
Taylorville 53, Mt. Zion 38
Pana 58, Vandalia 47
Mt. Carmel 42, Paris 31
Pleasant Plains 76, Illini Central 35
Illinois Valley Central 97, Rantoul 58
Normal U-High 65, Rochester 51
Southeast 64, Sacred Heart-Griffin 62
Prairie Central 56, St. Joseph-Ogden 54
Bloomington Central Catholic 84, St. Thomas More 74 F/2OT
Salt Fork 61, Schlarman 50
Warrensburg-Latham 65, Tuscola 56