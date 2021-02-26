Full Court Friday (02/26/21)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Ayo Dosunmu didn't play after going down with a facial injury at Michigan State but Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo more than made up for his absence against Nebraska Thursday night. The Illini freshmen combined to score 28 points, grab 16 rebounds and dish 8 assists in Illinois' 86-70 win over the Huskers at State Farm Center.

Kofi Cockburn put up a game high 24 points in a tough, physical game with five technical fouls called between the two teams, all in the first half. Miller scored 16 out of his 18 total points in the first half, Jacob Grandison added 14 points and 7 rebounds. Curbelo was on a triple-double watch late, needing just two assists to accomplish the rare stat. He finished with 10 points, a career high 12 rebounds and 8 assists.