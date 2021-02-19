Full Court Friday (02/19/21)

(WCIA) — Week three of Full Court Friday features a lineup of 15 games around the viewing area. Watch the highlights and reaction from Danville’s senior night, plus wins from Effingham, Mahomet-Seymour, St. Joseph-Ogden, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Monticello, Tuscola and more.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Arcola 53, Villa Grove-Heritage 41
Argenta Oreana 46, Blue Ridge 33
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 58, Armstrong-Potomac 34
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 65, North Clay 50
Auburn 59, Athens 48
Peoria Notre Dame 58, Centennial 49
Meridian 61, Central A&M 37
Cerro Gordo-Bement 62, Sangamon Valley 28
Watseka 39, Cissna Park 37
Clifton Central 67, Momence 55
Tuscola 78, Clinton 60
Danville 76, Urbana 56
Sacred Heart-Griffin 67, Eisenhower 57
Okaw Valley 42, Decatur LSA 34
Effingham 69, Mt. Zion 46
Oakwood 67, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33
Milford 58, Hoopeston Area 27
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49, Iroquois West 48
Normal U-High 52, Jacksonville 38
Lanphier 78, Springfield 70
Mahomet-Seymour 60, Lincoln 55
Southeast 48, MacArthur 44
Maroa-Forsyth 55, Williamsville 38
Monticello 43, Rantoul 41
Casey-Westfield 66, Paris 40
PORTA 56, Pleasant Plains 39
Glenwood 39, Rochester 32
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Unity 51
St. Teresa 58, Warrensburg-Latham 54
Illinois Valley Central 54, St. Thomas More 44
Schlarman 66, Chrisman 55
The NCAA also announces on Friday there will be fans allowed at the Men’s Basketball Tournament, plus the Illini will face Michigan in a Top-5 matchup in early March. Illini volleyball also in action as they host Ohio State for the start of a two-game series against the Buckeyes.