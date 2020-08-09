Full-contact not allowed at training camp yet, Lovie Smith draws from NFL experience

(WCIA) — The Illini still haven’t had a full-contact practice yet, the Big Ten announced on Saturday they were delaying padded practices until further notice. Even though the players haven’t been able to do any hitting, Illinois head coach Lovie Smith says he’s not worried about preparing for the season with limited contact.

Smith has taken a day-by-day approach, as the college football landscape is constantly changing amid the pandemic. Smith also said his background in the NFL has prepared him to adjust to an atypical college preseason schedule, and limited physical contact.

“We still have time to get ready for football,” says Smith. “Let’s not look too far in advance. It’s about today. You evaluate players a ton of different ways, going through drills, so we’re getting a chance to do some evaluation. We’re in meetings right now, and seeing what a guy can handle mentally, so these are the things right now that we can do, so we’ll take advantage of those.”

The Illini wrapped up day four of training camp on Sunday. They’ll have an off-day on Monday, and will be back on the field Tuesday.