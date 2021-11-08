From walk-on to touchdown catch, Tip Reiman makes a difference for Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS (WCIA) — Illinois football surprised the big ten this weekend upsetting No. 20 Minnesota on the road. Another surprise for Illini nation was finding Tip Reiman in the end zone.

The tight end is walk-on turned scholarship player after playing mostly on special teams last season, But the South Dakota native is making a name for himself. After earning a scholarship early in the season, the redshirt freshman caught the first touchdown pass of his career to give Illinois a 14-0 lead over the Gophers.

“To do it here on the road, in the Big Ten environment — it was fun,” says Reiman. “Being a walk-on, you kind of feel like you’re under the radar you kind of feel like nobody is paying attention, but coach B pays attention to every single dude on the team, and it’s awesome.”

Touchdown 𝙏𝙞𝙥 Reiman 😤 to bring @IlliniFootball up 1️⃣4️⃣ @ Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/GfwLpKSF69 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 6, 2021

Reiman also had one reception for four yards against Purdue earlier in the season. The Illini are on a bye this week. Next up, they take on Iowa on November 20th on the road. It’s an 1 p.m. CT kickoff on FS1.