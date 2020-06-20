From Peoria to Champaign, Miller and Williams will reunite as teammates

PEORIA (WMBD) — Adam Miller remembers the first time he saw Da’Monte Williams play. Adam was a fourth grader, Da’Monte and his friends were in junior high.

“They played older than their age, so serious,” says Miller. “Seems like they never lost. He was like a Michael Jordan to me before I saw Michael Jordan.”

The two former Manual stars work out at the same gym, and will be teammates when they suit up for the Illini. 4-star signee Adam Miller calls Da’Monte his older brother, and the Illini senior is glad to play that role.

“Whenever he asks something, on the court of off the court, I just try to be there for him,” says Williams. “Good or bad, I try to be there for him, just so he can can the feel of how college is, how Coach Underwood wants us to play, stuff like that.”

In high school, they really only played together for two months before Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury, now summer training is getting the Peoria duo hungry to play a full season together for the first time, and on a big stage.

“I feel like that’s real special. Having two Peoria kids going to a high-level school doing the thing they love to do,” says Williams. “That’s a good plus for the city.”

“Now I actually get to play with him and spend time with him,” says Miller. “On the court is a different feeling. And being able to be with him is a blessing because I grew up watching him.”