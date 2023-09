WESTVILLE (WCIA) — The Westville Tigers are winners of the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 2. Quarterback Drew Wichtowski hit Easton Barney with a long tipped touchdown pass in the team’s win over rival Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin.

Westville received more than half of the total votes, with Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Oakwood finishing second and third, respectively.