WESTVILLE (WCIA) — Westville football is sure glad to be a higher seed. The Tigers were rewarded a No. 8 seed after an 8-1 regular season, meaning they will get the chance to host. After seeing Taylor Ridge Rockridge pop up on the selection show Saturday night, it was in one sense a sigh of relief. On the other hand, a bit of a shock.

First the positives, the Tigers get to stay home and don’t have to make a 3.5 hour trek to the Quad Cities to face the Rockets. The bad news? Rockridge is also 8-1 as a No. 9 seed, currently on an eight-game winning streak after dropping their season opener.

“I wasn’t really expecting to see another 8-1 team but I’m excited to have the home game,” Westville senior linebacker Cade Schaumburg said. “We are the better seed even though we have the same record, so I’m excited.”



“It’s fun knowing you’re playing at home and not going three hours away just gives you an extra boost coming into a playoff game,” Westville senior quarterback Drew Wichtowski said. “We know it’ll be a good game, a tough game and we’ll have to play good but if we play like we can play, we can win the game.”

Westville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge are set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.