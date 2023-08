WCIA — Unity is the Friday Football Fever Week 1 winner, edging out St. Joseph-Ogden and Tuscola. Rockets quarterback Dane Eisenmenger had quite the debut, with the sophomore completing 19 of his 25 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns in Unity’s win over Prairie Central.

Thanks to everyone who voted with nearly 1,000 people chiming in on our WCIA 3 social media pages.