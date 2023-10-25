TOLONO (WCIA) — For the third straight season, Unity and Williamsville will meet in the playoffs but this time a whole lot earlier than many would have projected going into the year. The 7-2 Rockets will travel to the 7-2 Bullets in Saturday’s first round of the postseason in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A semifinals game won by Williamsville. Two years ago, Unity beat Williamsville in the quarterfinals on its way to a runner-up finish in the state.

“We got them in ’21, they got us in ’22, so I mean I tried to tell Coach Kunz it was our turn again,” Unity head coach Scott Hamilton joked on Wednesday before practice. “But he thought we’d go ahead and play, so we just look forward to an opportunity to play this time of year and hopefully we play a good game and let the chips fall where they may.”



“Yeah, they’re a good team and I think we have a chip on our shoulder still from last year,” Unity senior receiver Eric Miebach said. “We got the extra motivation to play harder and I think we have the right pieces to be able to able to beat them.”

Unity and Williamsville will kickoff Saturday at 2 p.m.

