TOLONO (WCIA) — Mother nature tried to rain on everyone’s parade Friday night, but Unity did not let the weather affect their joy following a 27-12 season opening win over Prairie Central.

The Hawks beat the Rockets in the opener a season ago, which became the difference in the Illini Prairie Conference championship race at the end of the season. But now with a one in the “W” column, the Rockets feel that they have announced themselves to the area.

“I think this was a statement game for us, let everyone know cause we’re ranked number one in preseason,” senior Eric Miebach said. “I think this was let the area know we are here and we are rightfully number one.”

Scott Hamilton

“I told the guys after the game, last year we got beat and we found out what we had to do better,” head coach Scott Hamilton said. “Now we’re fortunate enough to win, but we still need to get better or it doesn’t matter.”

Unity hosts IPC rival St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) in Week Two.