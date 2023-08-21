TUSCOLA (WCIA) — It is finally game week in Illinois as high school football returns under the lights Friday.

Tuscola will be a force in the Central Illinois Conference in 2023 following a 7-2 regular season a year ago. Returning key pieces, including senior quarterback Jordan Quinn, the third-best offense in the CIC last season looks to take a step again. With defending 2A champ St. Teresa no longer in the CIC, the conference looks wide open. And the Warriors believe they will be ones to watch.

“We usually pride ourselves on our defense and keeping the score low,” Quinn said. “But this year we’ll come with some offensive firepower that I don’t think people expect.”

“I feel offensive line is really the big part,” offensive lineman Aiden Weaver said. “If we get a good offensive line, our running backs and our quarterback can do what they need to do.”

The Warriors open the season with a neutral site game at Illinois Wesleyan taking on St. Bede.