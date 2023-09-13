SULLIVAN (WCIA) — The Sullivan-Okaw Valley football team is just one win away from matching its win total from the past six years combined. The Redskins are 3-0 to open a season for the first time since 2014, that was also the last time SOV qualified for the postseason. A fourth-straight victory would be historic for a program that posted five-consecutive winless seasons, in what amounted to a 32-game losing streak.

Now third-year head coach John Bertetto has his kids believing, with quarterback Cooper Christensen leading the way offensively, along with running back Aian Fryman. The Redskins have the top scoring offense and defense in the Lincoln Prairie Conference, putting up 126 total points while limiting opponents to just 43 points.

“We’re playing as a team,” Bertetto said. “We’re able to mix the ball around a lot, pass and run right now and our defense is playing really well, so if one guy is not hitting all and all shoulders that night, we got other guys that are. I think that’s been something I’ve been really happy with.”

“We’re a lot more knowledgeable than where we’ve been in previous years and we just have more heart I guess,” Christensen said. “A lot of us are willing to give it everything we got.”

Sullivan-Okaw Valley will look to keep the good vibes going Friday night hosting Argenta-Oreana.