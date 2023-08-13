CATLIN (WCIA) — Salt Fork is coming off hosting its first home playoff game since 2016 last season, losing in the second round of the postseason after a 7-4 mark.

The Storm lose 14 seniors from that squad going into the new season however. They do bring back Jameson Remole, who started under center last season as a sophomore, and all five starts on the offensive line. They will be leaned on heavily in the run game, but the group is ready for the challenge.

“We love it, we take pride in it,” senior Hayden Chew said. “We get pancake stickers every game for how many pancakes we get. We also get hog stickers on our helmets so we take major pride in it.”

“We got a really good chemistry up there,” senior Evan Hageman said. “We’ve been doing this together for two years now, it’s really helpful.”

“I think it’ll start with them,” head coach Joe Hageman said. “Unfortunately when you’re an offensive lineman, you probably won’t hear those names.”

They’ll be clearing the lanes starting Week One as the Storm host Westville.