ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — This upcoming season is about compounding success for St. Joseph-Ogden football after nabbing seven wins last season, including one in the playoffs.

A 7-4 record is the Spartans best under head coach Shawn Skinner, and their most wins since 2015. This year’s team lost key pieces like receiver Ty Pence, but senior Logan Smith is back under center for the second season in a row.

“Now that I have a year under my belt, I know what it takes to win,” Smith said. “We had a better season than we had before so I know what it takes to teach younger kids how to win and so they can do better for years to come.”

“We just need to keep playing consistently. Too many times last year we were a little inconsistent,” Skinner said. “We’ve got to correct that and just play more consistent on both sides of the ball. We do that things will be right where we want them to be.”

SJO begins their season with an Illini Prairie Conference rival, hosting Monticello in Week One.