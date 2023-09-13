CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ronald Baker “The Touchdown Maker” has a nice ring to it and the Central running back’s nickname has stuck.

“Yeah, I got half the school saying it now,” Baker joked after practice on Tuesday.

“I think it’s a little corny,” Central junior offensive lineman Dawson Caldwell said. “But I mean it’s the truth.”

Baker never imagined he’d have fans in the stands and his teammates saying his catch phrase but the junior is embracing it.

“Freshman year, scored a couple, just started calling me it, pretty much and here it goes,” said Baker. “Keeps on going and going.”



“Ronald Baker ‘The touchdown maker.’ It rhymes and he’s such a great kid and is such a humble kid,” Central head coach Tim Turner said. “But every time he hears it he cringes just a little bit and I love it.”

The 5-foot-7, 135-pound tailback is a focal point on offense for the Maroons, accounting for more than a third of the team’s total points so far this season, racking up nearly 300 all-purpose yards, while scoring four times.

“It shows like a lot of trust and respect from them to me,” Baker said of his role with the Maroons. “Knowing that I can do something with the ball in my hands and I can make big plays.”



“Ronald’s a great athlete not only on the football field, but he’s a state caliber wrestler,” Turner added. “He’s a state qualifying track athlete, so it’s been really great to watch his maturation on the field.”

Baker also wrestles and runs the 400-meter dash. Playing other sports has only helped Baker on the football field as well.

“Wrestling taking down people, I’ve been doing that for years so it’s made stuff a lot easier especially for being one of the smallest guys out on the field,” Baker said.

And being one of the smaller guys on the field, Ronald Baker the Touchdown Maker wants to live up to his nickname in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week against crosstown rival Centennial.