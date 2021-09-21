Rantoul’s Keddrick Terhune leading Eagles football, hungry for change

RANTOUL (WCIA) — Keddrick Terhune didn’t have much of an offseason but he wouldn’t have it any other way. After the spring football season wrapped up, Terhune wrestled and ran track at the same time. He qualified for the state championship in both sports, competing in back-to-back weekends.

“I felt great, I was the first time I did it and I fell short the years before that,” Terhune said about making to the state finals in two sports.

Now he’s trying to do the same with football in a program that’s struggled to win games recently. The Eagles haven’t had a winning season since 2005. Rantoul has played close games this season but is still trying to get over the hump and secure their first win. Head coach Tom Hess says Terhune is the guy that can lead them to victory.

“He’s our anchor on offense,” Hess said. “He’s got the ball in his hands every play and he has to make good decisions. Because he qualified for state in two different sports, it makes you a competitor, you’re used to the pressure, you’re used to the preparation, and all those things kind of cross over to help each other out.”

“I’d mean a lot, that’s what I’m trying to do,” Terhune said. “This year I’ve worked a lot harder at being the leader of this team, and trying to get us a win.”

Terhune is a dual threat quarterback who has six touchdowns this season but Hess says he plans to get him more involved on defense as well, starting when they take on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.