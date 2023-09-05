DECATUR (WCIA) — Monty Snyder is used to seeing his family at home and on the field. His cousin is Bulldogs first year head coach Brit Miller, who took over the program after Hall of Fame coach Mark Ramsey retired following the state championship victory last season.

“On the field he’s my coach, off the field he’s my cousin,” Snyder said. “That’s our relationship.”

“It’s one of those deals where family first and he’s one of the main reasons I ended up coming here,” Miller said. “As a freshman, he was able to come here from Monticello and moved in town.”



“Especially as a family member he can help me on and off the field and tell me what I can do better and I really love it,” added Snyder.

The family connections run deeper than just head coach for Snyder though, with his dad also on the coaching staff.

“Family’s always been a part of football for me and it was one of my draws to come here and I’m glad we got to do this the last four years,” Miller said. “He’s grown as a person, which is great and he’s a heck of a football player.”

And Snyder is looking to take the next step as a senior. After finishing fourth in tackles for the state title team last fall, the 6-foot linebacker and dual threat running back and receiver is playing a bigger role this season, as the Bulldogs look for their first win of the season.

“Getting beat twice was very hard and emotional and has really woken us up and we’re really working harder and harder in practice to get better,” Snyder said.



“He’s done a great job for us and as long as he continues to get better and do his job, we’re going to be fine,” said Miller.

The cousins will look to get in the win column for the first time against former Central Illinois Conference rival Central A&M in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week at Millikin.