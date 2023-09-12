MONTICELLO (WCIA) — The Monticello Sages are the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 3 winners. The Sages received nearly 70 percent of the total votes, with quarterback Luke Teschke hitting Trey Welter on a long touchdown pass in the team’s victory over Confluence Prep Academy out of St. Louis. Watch the video above to see the winning play, thanks to all who voted!
Monticello wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 3
by: Bret Beherns
Posted:
Updated:
