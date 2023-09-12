MONTICELLO (WCIA) — The Monticello Sages are the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 3 winners. The Sages received nearly 70 percent of the total votes, with quarterback Luke Teschke hitting Trey Welter on a long touchdown pass in the team’s victory over Confluence Prep Academy out of St. Louis. Watch the video above to see the winning play, thanks to all who voted!