FAIRBURY (WCIA) — With more than 30 years under his belt coaching, Mike Goodwin transitioned with ease from Ridgeview-Lexington to Prairie Central.

“These kids know how to play football so it’s been a pretty easy transition,” Goodwin said. ” They’ve been open to doing things a little different and accepting it and I think that’s what’s made it pleasant for all of us.”

“It’s been doing really good, just learning all the new stuff under his coaching,” Prairie Central senior offensive lineman Jacob Vega said. “I’ve really been liking it. It’s all around great.”

Goodwin says the team has made the transition easy, with talented players developed by former Hawks leader Andrew Quain. After finishing last season 11-1 overall and first in the Illini Prairie Conference, the Hawks are looking to build on that success with double digit starters returning.

And the first chance to do it is against the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season in Unity.

“It was a real heartbreaker last year,” said Vega. “We’re just working hard this year. Hopefully come back, play our best, and see what happens.”



“They haven’t talked as much about it as I thought they would,” Goodwin added. “They’re ready to play a game, but I’m sure in the back of their minds they know who ended their season and Unity knows that we won the first one, so both sides will be that way.”

But this season feels different for the Prairie Central community after the tragic death of two Hawks. Drew Fehr and Dylan Bazzell lost their lives in a sledding accident in Colorado five months ago.

“Just got to play strong and play strong for them,” Vega said.



“It’s important that we honor them and it’s also important that these kids have their senior year cause I’m sure that’s what those two would want,” said Goodwin.

And taking the field Week One with a banner in remembrance of their lost teammates is just one way the Hawks plan to honor them at the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.