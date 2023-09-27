MATTOON (WCIA) — When he isn’t on the football field, Mattoon quarterback Slater Trier is likely on his motorcycle. The senior first bought a mini-bike to save money on gas, then saved up his summer job funds to purchase a motorcycle.

“I was like, ‘I got to try it at least once’ and then I fell in love with it,” Trier said. “I have lift 360 so my mom knows where I’m at so I don’t have to worry about telling her where I’m at always. She keeps any eye on me, makes sure I’m not crashed or anything.”

“It’s a sweet ride,” Mattoon senior receiver Owen Hawkins said. “Ladies hit him up.”

Showing up to practice with two helmets took some getting used to for Mattoon head coach Jarad Kimbro.

“I didn’t love it the first time, I’m like wait a minute, why do you have a helmet and not a football helmet on?” Kimbro said. “To each of their own. I had a motorcycle once, so it is what it is and kids are going to be kids and as long as he’s safe, then that’s all I care about.”

Trier is certainly riding up to practice in style but the signal caller’s bike is louder than he is. The senior is a quiet leader in the huddle and on the field.

“I’m not a big talker,” said Trier. “I don’t lead much with my mouth, but it’s much more by example. I try to do the right thing always.



“He’s a lead by example guy,” Kimbro added. “He’s not a big talker, but he leads by example. He’s the first guy on the field, last guy off it.”

And that work ethic has helped Trier improve from last year to now, throwing for 813 yards on the season so far, he’s about 100 away from surpassing last year’s total. He’s also already thrown more touchdowns than last year combined.

“Another year in our system has just solidified his ability to throw the ball and complete what we ask him to do,” Kimbro said.

And he’ll look to add to it all in the Green Wave’s biggest game of the season to date, taking on rival Charleston in the Coles County Clash on the turf at Eastern Illinois University in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.