WCIA — Mahomet-Seymour is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 6 winner. The Bulldogs pull off some trickery going with the fake punt on fourth and long. Luke Dyer hits Trey Peters for the 28-yard conversion for the first down, keeping the drive alive in the Bulldogs win over Mt. Zion. The Bulldogs received over 300 votes, thanks to all who logged on to the WCIA 3 social media pages to cast your vote!