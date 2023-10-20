WCIA — Watch highlights from 17 games and see all the scores from the final Friday Football Fever of the season with video wins from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Maroa-Forsyth, Rochester, Danville, Tuscola, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork, Unity, Glenwood, plus Mahomet-Seymour and Central boys’ soccer.

Big Twelve

Normal West 40, Centennial 24

Peoria Richwoods 18, Central 15

Danville 71, Urbana 0

Central State Eight

Rochester 31, Sacred Heart-Griffin 21

Southeast 64, Eisenhower 0

Normal U-High 49, Jacksonville 35

Glenwood 42, Lincoln 14

Springfield 73, Lanphier 0

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Heyworth 16, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6

LeRoy 56, Fieldcrest 28

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic 22, Prairie Central 15

St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21

Unity 47, Monticello 23

Illinois Valley Central 60, Rantoul 26

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 62, Cerro Gordo-Bement 12

Cumberland 40, Argenta-Oreana 0

Nokomis 41, Sangamon Valley 23

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 13

Villa Grove 60, Tri-County 20

Little Illini

Casey-Westfield 35, Paris 20

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 28, Athens 21

Williamsville 51, Auburn 22

New Berlin 25, Pleasant Plains 22

Pittsfield 47, Riverton 7

Olympia 49, PORTA 14

South Central

Pana 19, Staunton 13

Vermilion Valley

Salt Fork 47, Clifton Central 19

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 54, Oakwood 16

Westville 52, Iroquois West 14

Watseka 41, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 27

Momence 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 (Thu.)

Non-Conference

Mt. Zion 41, Breese Mater Dei 6

Central A&M 29, Illini West 26

Clinton 49, Pontiac 8

MacArthur 54, Bloomington 10

Effingham 61, Centralia 34

Highland 60, St. Teresa 27

Quincy 56, Mahomet-Seymour 33

Mattoon 43, Marion 28

Tuscola 80, Oblong 0

Charleston 29, Salem 13

Nashville 54, Shelbyville 20

Taylorville 35, Bethalto Civic Memorial 9

Chester 33, Warrensburg-Latham 20

Fisher at Meridian (Sat.)

Carrollton at Jacksonville Routt (Sat.)

8-Player Football

Flanagan/Cornell-Woodland 49, Blue Ridge 6

Milford/Cissna Park at Schlarman (Sat.)

St. Thomas More at Martinsville (Sat.)

South Fork at Decatur Unity Christian (Sat.)

BOYS SOCCER

Class 1A Williamsville Sectional

Teutopolis 3, Pleasant Plains 2 F/2OT

Williamsville 4, Newton 0

Class 1A St. Anne Sectional

Bloomington Central Catholic 4, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1

Normal U-High 5, Hoopeston Area 0