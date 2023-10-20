WCIA — Watch highlights from 17 games and see all the scores from the final Friday Football Fever of the season with video wins from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Maroa-Forsyth, Rochester, Danville, Tuscola, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork, Unity, Glenwood, plus Mahomet-Seymour and Central boys’ soccer.
Big Twelve
Normal West 40, Centennial 24
Peoria Richwoods 18, Central 15
Danville 71, Urbana 0
Central State Eight
Rochester 31, Sacred Heart-Griffin 21
Southeast 64, Eisenhower 0
Normal U-High 49, Jacksonville 35
Glenwood 42, Lincoln 14
Springfield 73, Lanphier 0
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Heyworth 16, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6
LeRoy 56, Fieldcrest 28
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic 22, Prairie Central 15
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21
Unity 47, Monticello 23
Illinois Valley Central 60, Rantoul 26
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 62, Cerro Gordo-Bement 12
Cumberland 40, Argenta-Oreana 0
Nokomis 41, Sangamon Valley 23
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 42, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 13
Villa Grove 60, Tri-County 20
Little Illini
Casey-Westfield 35, Paris 20
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 28, Athens 21
Williamsville 51, Auburn 22
New Berlin 25, Pleasant Plains 22
Pittsfield 47, Riverton 7
Olympia 49, PORTA 14
South Central
Pana 19, Staunton 13
Vermilion Valley
Salt Fork 47, Clifton Central 19
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 54, Oakwood 16
Westville 52, Iroquois West 14
Watseka 41, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 27
Momence 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 (Thu.)
Non-Conference
Mt. Zion 41, Breese Mater Dei 6
Central A&M 29, Illini West 26
Clinton 49, Pontiac 8
MacArthur 54, Bloomington 10
Effingham 61, Centralia 34
Highland 60, St. Teresa 27
Quincy 56, Mahomet-Seymour 33
Mattoon 43, Marion 28
Tuscola 80, Oblong 0
Charleston 29, Salem 13
Nashville 54, Shelbyville 20
Taylorville 35, Bethalto Civic Memorial 9
Chester 33, Warrensburg-Latham 20
Fisher at Meridian (Sat.)
Carrollton at Jacksonville Routt (Sat.)
8-Player Football
Flanagan/Cornell-Woodland 49, Blue Ridge 6
Milford/Cissna Park at Schlarman (Sat.)
St. Thomas More at Martinsville (Sat.)
South Fork at Decatur Unity Christian (Sat.)
BOYS SOCCER
Class 1A Williamsville Sectional
Teutopolis 3, Pleasant Plains 2 F/2OT
Williamsville 4, Newton 0
Class 1A St. Anne Sectional
Bloomington Central Catholic 4, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1
Normal U-High 5, Hoopeston Area 0