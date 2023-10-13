WCIA — Watch highlights and see all the scores from Friday Football Fever Week 8 with video wins from Shelbyville, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Mahomet-Seymour, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Danville, Centennial and Salt Fork.

Apollo

Charleston 55, Taylorville 7

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Mattoon 6

Effingham 21, Mt. Zion 14

Big Twelve

Bloomington 40, Central 2

Peoria Manual 50, Urbana 0

Danville 21, Peoria Richwoods 3

Central Illinois

Central A&M 29, Meridian 22

Shelbyville 28, Clinton 12

Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham (Sat.)

Central State Eight

Rochester 63, Glenwood 21

Normal U-High 49, Lincoln 28

Jacksonville 31, Springfield 7

MacArthur 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin 27

Southeast at Lanphier (Sat.)

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Heyworth 54, Fisher 12

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, LeRoy 6

Illini Prairie

Monticello 21, Prairie Central 13

Unity 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 62, Rantoul 8

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 32, Arcola 10

Villa Grove 40, Sangamon Valley 21

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 46, Tri-County 6

Nokomis 22, Cumberland 12

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana (Sat.)

Little Illini

Paris 26, Robinson 6

Sangamo

Olympia 36, Auburn 0

Pittsfield 42, PORTA 6

Williamsville 55, Pleasant Plains 13

Athens 64, Riverton 14

Maroa-Forsyth at New Berlin (Sat.)

South Central

Litchfield 20, Pana 15

Vermilion Valley

Salt Fork 20, Oakwood 8

Clifton Central 16, Iroquois West 12

Momence 36, Watseka 7

Westville 42, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 16

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (Sat.)

Non-Conference

Centennial 55, Eisenhower 28

Breese Mater Dei 55, St. Teresa 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 54, Jacksonville Routt 14

8-Player Football

St. Thomas More at St. Anne (Sat.)

Blue Ridge at Schlarman (Sat.)

Milford-Cissna Park at West Central (Sat.)

Milledgeville at Decatur Unity Christian (Sat.)