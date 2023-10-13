WCIA — Watch highlights and see all the scores from Friday Football Fever Week 8 with video wins from Shelbyville, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Mahomet-Seymour, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Danville, Centennial and Salt Fork.
Apollo
Charleston 55, Taylorville 7
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Mattoon 6
Effingham 21, Mt. Zion 14
Big Twelve
Bloomington 40, Central 2
Peoria Manual 50, Urbana 0
Danville 21, Peoria Richwoods 3
Central Illinois
Central A&M 29, Meridian 22
Shelbyville 28, Clinton 12
Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham (Sat.)
Central State Eight
Rochester 63, Glenwood 21
Normal U-High 49, Lincoln 28
Jacksonville 31, Springfield 7
MacArthur 45, Sacred Heart-Griffin 27
Southeast at Lanphier (Sat.)
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Heyworth 54, Fisher 12
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, LeRoy 6
Illini Prairie
Monticello 21, Prairie Central 13
Unity 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 62, Rantoul 8
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 32, Arcola 10
Villa Grove 40, Sangamon Valley 21
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 46, Tri-County 6
Nokomis 22, Cumberland 12
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana (Sat.)
Little Illini
Paris 26, Robinson 6
Sangamo
Olympia 36, Auburn 0
Pittsfield 42, PORTA 6
Williamsville 55, Pleasant Plains 13
Athens 64, Riverton 14
Maroa-Forsyth at New Berlin (Sat.)
South Central
Litchfield 20, Pana 15
Vermilion Valley
Salt Fork 20, Oakwood 8
Clifton Central 16, Iroquois West 12
Momence 36, Watseka 7
Westville 42, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 16
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (Sat.)
Non-Conference
Centennial 55, Eisenhower 28
Breese Mater Dei 55, St. Teresa 7
Greenfield-Northwestern 54, Jacksonville Routt 14
8-Player Football
St. Thomas More at St. Anne (Sat.)
Blue Ridge at Schlarman (Sat.)
Milford-Cissna Park at West Central (Sat.)
Milledgeville at Decatur Unity Christian (Sat.)