WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 7 including video wins from Maroa-Forsyth, Mahomet-Seymour, Mt. Zion, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Unity, Shelbyville, Tuscola and Centennial.
Apollo
Mt. Zion 28, Charleston 14
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Effingham 0
Taylorville 28, Mattoon 21
Big Twelve
Centennial 40, Peoria Notre Dame 20
Normal Community 66, Urbana 0
Danville at Central (Sat. 1p)
Central Illinois
Clinton 48, Warrensburg-Latham 24
Tuscola 52, Meridian 33
Shelbyville 39, Central A&M 13
Central State Eight
Sacred Heart-Griffin 64, Eisenhower 6
Jacksonville 35, Southeast 8
Glenwood 35, Normal U-High 0
Rochester 55, Lincoln 0
MacArthur 54, Lanphier 0
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fieldcrest 40, Fisher 0
LeRoy 40, Heyworth 19
Illini Prairie
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Monticello 17
St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Pontiac 14
Unity 63, Rantoul 6
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Cerro Gordo-Bement 7
Arcola 35, Sangamon Valley 14
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 30, Nokomis 22
Villa Grove 27, Argenta-Oreana 26
Cumberland at Tri-County (Sat.1p)
Little Illini
Paris 20, Richland County 7
Sangamo
Athens 55, New Berlin 20
Auburn 33, Pittsfield 13
PORTA 48, Riverton 6
Olympia 61, Pleasant Plains 21
Maroa-Forsyth 25, Williamsville 21
South Central
Pana 43, Gillespie 9
Vermilion Valley
Salt Fork 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6
Iroquois West 37, Oakwood 20
Clifton Central 14, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 7
Westville 55, Watseka 21
Momence at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (Sat.1p)
Non-Conference
Quincy Notre Dame 55, St. Teresa 8
Springfield 35, Normal West 7
Prairie Central at Herrin (Sat. 2p)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Forreston (Sat. 2p)
8-Player Football
Polo 52, Blue Ridge 12
West Central 68, Decatur Unity Christian 24
South Beloit at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat. 2p)
Metro-East Lutheran at St. Thomas More (Sat.1p)