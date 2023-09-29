WCIA — Watch highlights and see all the scores from Friday Football Fever Week 6 including video wins from Mahomet-Seymour, Charleston, Unity, Monticello, Clinton, Westville, Sullivan-Okaw Valley, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Maroa-Forsyth.
Apollo
Charleston 50, Mattoon 21
Mahomet-Seymour 26, Mt. Zion 7
Effingham 54, Taylorville 12
Big Twelve
Bloomington 34, Centennial 20
Peoria Notre Dame 53, Central 21
Normal Community 42, Danville 10
Central Illinois
Shelbyville 50, Meridian 7
Clinton 49, Tuscola 27
Warrensburg-Latham 14, Central A&M 13 F/OT
Central State Eight
MacArthur 62, Eisenhower 14
Lincoln 41, Jacksonville 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin 24, Glenwood 17
Springfield 43, Southeast 14
Rochester at Lanphier (Sat. 7p)
Heart of Illinois (Small)
LeRoy 55, Fisher 18
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Fieldcrest 14
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 21
Prairie Central 32, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0
Unity 55, Pontiac 6
Monticello 63, Rantoul 12
Lincoln Prairie
Cumberland 25, Arcola 14
Argenta-Oreana 47, Tri-County 22
Villa Grove 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement 12
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43, Nokomis 23
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 27, Sangamon Valley 0
Little Illini
Paris 40, Newton 8
Sangamo
Auburn 48, Riverton 7
Maroa-Forsyth 35, Olympia 26
Williamsville 56, New Berlin 41
Athens 42, PORTA 12
Pleasant Plains 28, Pittsfield 26
South Central
Hillsboro 28, Pana 21
Vermilion Valley
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 48, Watseka 0
Momence 32, Salt Fork 7
Westville 49, Clifton Central 19
Oakwood 34, Hoopeston Area 30
Iroquois West 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Non-Conference
St. Teresa 55, St. Louis Principia/Whitfield (MO) 38
Normal U-High 73, Urbana 6
8-Player Football
Martinsville 26, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 6
Polo 64, Decatur Unity Christian 0
St. Anne at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat. 2p)
St. Thomas More at South Beloit (Sat. 2p)