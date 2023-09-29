WCIA — Watch highlights and see all the scores from Friday Football Fever Week 6 including video wins from Mahomet-Seymour, Charleston, Unity, Monticello, Clinton, Westville, Sullivan-Okaw Valley, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Maroa-Forsyth.

Apollo

Charleston 50, Mattoon 21

Mahomet-Seymour 26, Mt. Zion 7

Effingham 54, Taylorville 12

Big Twelve

Bloomington 34, Centennial 20

Peoria Notre Dame 53, Central 21

Normal Community 42, Danville 10

Central Illinois

Shelbyville 50, Meridian 7

Clinton 49, Tuscola 27

Warrensburg-Latham 14, Central A&M 13 F/OT

Central State Eight

MacArthur 62, Eisenhower 14

Lincoln 41, Jacksonville 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin 24, Glenwood 17

Springfield 43, Southeast 14

Rochester at Lanphier (Sat. 7p)

Heart of Illinois (Small)

LeRoy 55, Fisher 18

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40, Fieldcrest 14

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic 35, St. Joseph-Ogden 21

Prairie Central 32, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

Unity 55, Pontiac 6

Monticello 63, Rantoul 12

Lincoln Prairie

Cumberland 25, Arcola 14

Argenta-Oreana 47, Tri-County 22

Villa Grove 55, Cerro Gordo-Bement 12

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 43, Nokomis 23

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 27, Sangamon Valley 0

Little Illini

Paris 40, Newton 8

Sangamo

Auburn 48, Riverton 7

Maroa-Forsyth 35, Olympia 26

Williamsville 56, New Berlin 41

Athens 42, PORTA 12

Pleasant Plains 28, Pittsfield 26

South Central

Hillsboro 28, Pana 21

Vermilion Valley

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 48, Watseka 0

Momence 32, Salt Fork 7

Westville 49, Clifton Central 19

Oakwood 34, Hoopeston Area 30

Iroquois West 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Non-Conference

St. Teresa 55, St. Louis Principia/Whitfield (MO) 38

Normal U-High 73, Urbana 6

8-Player Football

Martinsville 26, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 6

Polo 64, Decatur Unity Christian 0

St. Anne at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat. 2p)

St. Thomas More at South Beloit (Sat. 2p)