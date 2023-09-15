WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 4 including video from 15 games with wins from Centennial, Mahomet-Seymour, Effingham, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity, Westville, Salt Fork, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Maroa-Forsyth and Rochester.
Apollo
Effingham 42, Mattoon 21
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Charleston 21
Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 6
Big Twelve
Centennial 34, Central 7
Bloomington 31, Danville 14
Normal West 65, Urbana 14
Central Illinois
Clinton 28, Central A&M 20
Shelbyville 50, Tuscola 28
Warrensburg-Latham 20, Meridian 16
Central State Eight
Glenwood 33, Springfield 0
Normal U-High 28, MacArthur 14
Rochester 56, Jacksonville 0
Eisenhower 46, Lanphier 24
Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Southeast 0
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic 24, Monticello 16
St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Illinois Valley Central 19
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Pontiac 20
Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 0
Lincoln Prairie
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 41, Argenta-Oreana 6
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55, Sangamon Valley 14
Arcola 21, Tri-County 12
Cumberland 18, Villa Grove 7
Little Illini
Lawrenceville 20, Paris 13
Sangamo
Athens 51, Auburn 34
Maroa-Forsyth 68, Riverton 6
New Berlin 40, Pittsfield 0
Pleasant Plains 35, PORTA 18
Olympia 27, Williamsville 20
South Central
Pana 55, North Mac 20
Vermilion Valley
Oakwood 34, Clifton Central 25
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 44, Iroquois West 20
Momence 48, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0
Salt Fork 42, Watseka 0
Westville 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 10
Non-Conference
Unity 42, St. Teresa 21
Ridgeview/Lexington 50, Fisher 18
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34, Eureka 14
LeRoy 47, Tremont 0
Lincoln 48, Peoria Manual 12
8-Player Football – Central 1
Hanover River Ridge 21, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 20
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Schlarman (Sat. 3p)
Milford/Cissna Park at St. Thomas More (Sat. 7p)
8-Player Football – South
Martinsville 53, Decatur Unity Christian 0 (Thursday)