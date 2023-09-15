WCIA — Highlights and scores from Friday Football Fever Week 4 including video from 15 games with wins from Centennial, Mahomet-Seymour, Effingham, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity, Westville, Salt Fork, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Maroa-Forsyth and Rochester.

Apollo

Effingham 42, Mattoon 21

Mahomet-Seymour 49, Charleston 21

Mt. Zion 28, Taylorville 6

Big Twelve

Centennial 34, Central 7

Bloomington 31, Danville 14

Normal West 65, Urbana 14

Central Illinois

Clinton 28, Central A&M 20

Shelbyville 50, Tuscola 28

Warrensburg-Latham 20, Meridian 16

Central State Eight

Glenwood 33, Springfield 0

Normal U-High 28, MacArthur 14

Rochester 56, Jacksonville 0

Eisenhower 46, Lanphier 24

Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Southeast 0

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic 24, Monticello 16

St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Illinois Valley Central 19

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Pontiac 20

Prairie Central 48, Rantoul 0

Lincoln Prairie

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 41, Argenta-Oreana 6

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55, Sangamon Valley 14

Arcola 21, Tri-County 12

Cumberland 18, Villa Grove 7

Little Illini

Lawrenceville 20, Paris 13

Sangamo

Athens 51, Auburn 34

Maroa-Forsyth 68, Riverton 6

New Berlin 40, Pittsfield 0

Pleasant Plains 35, PORTA 18

Olympia 27, Williamsville 20

South Central

Pana 55, North Mac 20

Vermilion Valley

Oakwood 34, Clifton Central 25

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 44, Iroquois West 20

Momence 48, Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 0

Salt Fork 42, Watseka 0

Westville 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 10

Non-Conference

Unity 42, St. Teresa 21

Ridgeview/Lexington 50, Fisher 18

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34, Eureka 14

LeRoy 47, Tremont 0

Lincoln 48, Peoria Manual 12

8-Player Football – Central 1

Hanover River Ridge 21, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 20

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Schlarman (Sat. 3p)

Milford/Cissna Park at St. Thomas More (Sat. 7p)

8-Player Football – South

Martinsville 53, Decatur Unity Christian 0 (Thursday)