WCIA — Watch highlights of Week 3 of high school football action with wins by Mahomet-Seymour, Central, Centennial, Danville, St. Joseph-Ogden, Rochester, Central A&M, Springfield, and more.

Big Twelve

Centennial 33, Peoria Richwoods 20

Danville 58, Peoria Manual 12

Peoria 92, Urbana 0

Central State Eight

Glenwood 58, Eisenhower 0

Springfield 29, Lincoln 12

Rochester 49, MacArthur 21

Sacred Heart-Griffin 51, Jacksonville 10

Normal U-High 42, Springfield Southeast 26

Illini Prairie

St. Joseph-Ogden 26, Prairie Central 19

Bloomington Central Catholic 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7

Pontiac 40, Rantoul 14

Unity 49, Illinois Valley Central 9

Lincoln Prairie

Argenta-Oreana 21, Arcola 20

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 36, Tri-County 16

Sangamon Valley 38, Cerro Gordo-Bement 16

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 33, Cumberland 12

Villa Grove 12, Nokomis 12

Little Illini

Paris 26, Marshall 0

Sangamo

Athens 14, Olympia 6

Auburn 48, Pleasant Plains 21

Maroa-Forsyth 63, PORTA 0

Williamsville 49, Pittsfield 13

New Berlin 56, Riverton 6

South Central

Pana 30, Southwestern 22

Litchfield 42, North Mac 21

Vermilion Valley

Salt Fork 27, Iroquois West 0

Clifton Central 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 43, Hoopeston Area 6

Momence 34, Westville 14

Oakwood 67, Watseka 27

Non-Conference

Breese Mater Dei 36, Effingham 14

Charleston 30, Jerseyville 18

Eureka 47, Clinton 28

Tri-Valley 57, Fisher 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, El Paso-Gridley 13

Farmington 53, Tuscola 34

Meridian at Sparta (Sat.)

Mahomet-Seymour 42, Quincy Notre Dame 14

Highland 44, Mattoon 22

Central A & M 32, St. Teresa 29

Mt. Zion 48, Salem 0

Sherrard 24, Warrensburg-Latham) 15

Central 57, Lanphier 14

St. Louis (Confluence Prep Academy), MO at Monticello (Sat. 2p)

St. Louis (Roosevelt), MO at Shelbyville (Sat.)

Taylorville 15, Columbia 0