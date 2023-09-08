WCIA — Watch highlights of Week 3 of high school football action with wins by Mahomet-Seymour, Central, Centennial, Danville, St. Joseph-Ogden, Rochester, Central A&M, Springfield, and more.
Big Twelve
Centennial 33, Peoria Richwoods 20
Danville 58, Peoria Manual 12
Peoria 92, Urbana 0
Central State Eight
Glenwood 58, Eisenhower 0
Springfield 29, Lincoln 12
Rochester 49, MacArthur 21
Sacred Heart-Griffin 51, Jacksonville 10
Normal U-High 42, Springfield Southeast 26
Illini Prairie
St. Joseph-Ogden 26, Prairie Central 19
Bloomington Central Catholic 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7
Pontiac 40, Rantoul 14
Unity 49, Illinois Valley Central 9
Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana 21, Arcola 20
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 36, Tri-County 16
Sangamon Valley 38, Cerro Gordo-Bement 16
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 33, Cumberland 12
Villa Grove 12, Nokomis 12
Little Illini
Paris 26, Marshall 0
Sangamo
Athens 14, Olympia 6
Auburn 48, Pleasant Plains 21
Maroa-Forsyth 63, PORTA 0
Williamsville 49, Pittsfield 13
New Berlin 56, Riverton 6
South Central
Pana 30, Southwestern 22
Litchfield 42, North Mac 21
Vermilion Valley
Salt Fork 27, Iroquois West 0
Clifton Central 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 43, Hoopeston Area 6
Momence 34, Westville 14
Oakwood 67, Watseka 27
Non-Conference
Breese Mater Dei 36, Effingham 14
Charleston 30, Jerseyville 18
Eureka 47, Clinton 28
Tri-Valley 57, Fisher 0
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, El Paso-Gridley 13
Farmington 53, Tuscola 34
Meridian at Sparta (Sat.)
Mahomet-Seymour 42, Quincy Notre Dame 14
Highland 44, Mattoon 22
Central A & M 32, St. Teresa 29
Mt. Zion 48, Salem 0
Sherrard 24, Warrensburg-Latham) 15
Central 57, Lanphier 14
St. Louis (Confluence Prep Academy), MO at Monticello (Sat. 2p)
St. Louis (Roosevelt), MO at Shelbyville (Sat.)
Taylorville 15, Columbia 0