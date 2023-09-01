WCIA — Highlights and all the scores from Week 2 of Friday Football Fever including wins from Westville, Oakwood, St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Mahomet-Seymour, Tuscola, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Centennial, Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Big Twelve

Centennial 35, Manual 8

Normal Community 57, Central 6

Urbana vs. Peoria Notre Dame at Richwoods (Sat. 11a)

Danville at Peoria (Sat. 6p)

Central State Eight

Glenwood 77, Lanphier 0

Lincoln 46, Eisenhower 6

Jacksonville 35, MacArthur 34

Sacred Heart-Griffin 35, Normal U-High 17

Rochester 58, Springfield 0

Illini Prairie

Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Rantoul 0

Monticello 52, Illinois Valley Central 13

Prairie Central 47, Pontiac 6

St. Joseph-Ogden 38, Unity 35

Lincoln Prairie

Sullivan-Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 6

Nokomis 46, Argenta-Oreana 14

Cerro Gordo-Bement 16, Tri-County 0

Cumberland 41, Sangamon Valley 14

Villa Grove 43, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 35

Sangamo

Athens 63, Pleasant Plains 21

Maroa-Forsyth 49, Auburn 6

Olympia 35, Pittsfield 14

Williamsville 49, Riverton 13

PORTA at New Berlin (Sat. 7p)

South Central

North Mac 28, Gillespie 22

Pana 30, Carlinville 20

Vermilion Valley

Westville 31, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 22

Salt Fork 45, Hoopeston Area 0

Oakwood 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22

Iroquois West 42, Watseka 0

Momence 50, Clifton Central 8

Non-Conference

Tuscola 49, Carlyle 30

Charleston 56, Paris 20

Belleville Althoff Catholic 46, St. Teresa 13

Tri-Valley 34, Clinton 14

Shelbyville 44, Eureka 36

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

Mahomet-Seymour 28, Highland 0

LeRoy 41, Meridian 0

Central A&M 29, Marshall 14

Mt. Carmel 36, Effingham 30  F/2OT

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Newton 8

Peoria Richwoods 24, Southeast 12

Taylorville 35, Robinson 13

Mt. Zion 39, Troy Triad 28

Warrensburg-Latham at Tremont (Sat. 1p)

North Greene at Jacksonville Routt (Sat. 1p)

8-Player Football – Central 1

St. Thomas More 20, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 17

Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 30, St. Anne 6

South Fork 45, Schlarman 0

Hiawatha at Milford/Cissna Park (Sat. 1p)

8-Player Football – South

Decatur Unity Christian at Pawnee (Sat. 2p)