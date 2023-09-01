WCIA — Highlights and all the scores from Week 2 of Friday Football Fever including wins from Westville, Oakwood, St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Mahomet-Seymour, Tuscola, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Centennial, Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Big Twelve
Centennial 35, Manual 8
Normal Community 57, Central 6
Urbana vs. Peoria Notre Dame at Richwoods (Sat. 11a)
Danville at Peoria (Sat. 6p)
Central State Eight
Glenwood 77, Lanphier 0
Lincoln 46, Eisenhower 6
Jacksonville 35, MacArthur 34
Sacred Heart-Griffin 35, Normal U-High 17
Rochester 58, Springfield 0
Illini Prairie
Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Rantoul 0
Monticello 52, Illinois Valley Central 13
Prairie Central 47, Pontiac 6
St. Joseph-Ogden 38, Unity 35
Lincoln Prairie
Sullivan-Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 6
Nokomis 46, Argenta-Oreana 14
Cerro Gordo-Bement 16, Tri-County 0
Cumberland 41, Sangamon Valley 14
Villa Grove 43, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 35
Sangamo
Athens 63, Pleasant Plains 21
Maroa-Forsyth 49, Auburn 6
Olympia 35, Pittsfield 14
Williamsville 49, Riverton 13
PORTA at New Berlin (Sat. 7p)
South Central
North Mac 28, Gillespie 22
Pana 30, Carlinville 20
Vermilion Valley
Westville 31, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 22
Salt Fork 45, Hoopeston Area 0
Oakwood 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22
Iroquois West 42, Watseka 0
Momence 50, Clifton Central 8
Non-Conference
Tuscola 49, Carlyle 30
Charleston 56, Paris 20
Belleville Althoff Catholic 46, St. Teresa 13
Tri-Valley 34, Clinton 14
Shelbyville 44, Eureka 36
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
Mahomet-Seymour 28, Highland 0
LeRoy 41, Meridian 0
Central A&M 29, Marshall 14
Mt. Carmel 36, Effingham 30 F/2OT
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Newton 8
Peoria Richwoods 24, Southeast 12
Taylorville 35, Robinson 13
Mt. Zion 39, Troy Triad 28
Warrensburg-Latham at Tremont (Sat. 1p)
North Greene at Jacksonville Routt (Sat. 1p)
8-Player Football – Central 1
St. Thomas More 20, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 17
Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 30, St. Anne 6
South Fork 45, Schlarman 0
Hiawatha at Milford/Cissna Park (Sat. 1p)
8-Player Football – South
Decatur Unity Christian at Pawnee (Sat. 2p)