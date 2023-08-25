WCIA — Friday Football Fever returns with the high school season kicking off but the heat is causing multiple games to change times.
Big Twelve
Normal West at Central 8p
Urbana at Centennial (Sat. 2p.)
Central State Eight
Jacksonville at Eisenhower 8p
Lincoln at Lanphier 7:30p
Southeast at MacArthur at Millikin 8p
Normal U-High at Springfield (Sat. 7p)
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central at Unity 8p
Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden 8p
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Illinois Valley Central 7:30p
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Argenta-Oreana 7:30p
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland 8p
Sangamon Valley at Tri-County 8p
Nokomis at Arcola 8p
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Villa Grove 8p
Sangamo
Auburn at New Berlin 7p
PORTA at Williamsville 8p
Pittsfield at Athens 7p
Pleasant Plains at Maroa-Forsyth 8p
Riverton at Olympia 8p
South Central
Vandalia at Pana 7p
North Mac at Hillsboro 8p
Vermilion Valley
Oakwood at Momence 7p
Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West 7p
Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7p
Westville at Salt Fork 7p
Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (Sat. 7p)
Non-Conference
Limestone at Mt. Zion 8p
Casey-Westfield at Red Hill 8p
North Vermillion (IN) at Paris 7p
Tremont at Clinton 8p
Ridgeview-Lexington at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7p
St. Teresa at Linton-Stockton (IN) 7p
Effingham at Robinson 8p
El Paso-Gridley at Meridian 8p
Herscher at Charleston 7:30p
Jacksonville Routt at Hardin Calhoun 7p
Mahomet-Seymour at Morton 7:30p
Mattoon at Troy Triad 8p
Central A&M at LeRoy 8p
Rantoul at Peotone 7p
Rochester at Peoria 7:30p
Shelbyville at Newton 8p
Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal Community 7:30p
Taylorville at Richland County 7p
Tuscola vs. Peru St. Bede at Illinois Wesleyan University 7p
Warrensburg-Latham at Tri-Valley 8p
Fisher at Dakota (Sat. 1p)
Danville at Glenwood (Sat. 7p)