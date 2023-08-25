WCIA — Friday Football Fever returns with the high school season kicking off but the heat is causing multiple games to change times.

Big Twelve

Normal West at Central 8p

Urbana at Centennial (Sat. 2p.)

Central State Eight

Jacksonville at Eisenhower 8p

Lincoln at Lanphier 7:30p

Southeast at MacArthur at Millikin 8p

Normal U-High at Springfield (Sat. 7p)

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central at Unity 8p

Monticello at St. Joseph-Ogden 8p

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Illinois Valley Central 7:30p

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Argenta-Oreana 7:30p

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland 8p

Sangamon Valley at Tri-County 8p

Nokomis at Arcola 8p

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Villa Grove 8p

Sangamo

Auburn at New Berlin 7p

PORTA at Williamsville 8p

Pittsfield at Athens 7p

Pleasant Plains at Maroa-Forsyth 8p

Riverton at Olympia 8p

South Central

Vandalia at Pana 7p

North Mac at Hillsboro 8p

Vermilion Valley

Oakwood at Momence 7p

Hoopeston Area at Iroquois West 7p

Watseka at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7p

Westville at Salt Fork 7p

Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (Sat. 7p)

Non-Conference

Limestone at Mt. Zion 8p

Casey-Westfield at Red Hill 8p

North Vermillion (IN) at Paris 7p

Tremont at Clinton 8p

Ridgeview-Lexington at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7p

St. Teresa at Linton-Stockton (IN) 7p

Effingham at Robinson 8p

El Paso-Gridley at Meridian 8p

Herscher at Charleston 7:30p

Jacksonville Routt at Hardin Calhoun 7p

Mahomet-Seymour at Morton 7:30p

Mattoon at Troy Triad 8p

Central A&M at LeRoy 8p

Rantoul at Peotone 7p

Rochester at Peoria 7:30p

Shelbyville at Newton 8p

Sacred Heart-Griffin at Normal Community 7:30p

Taylorville at Richland County 7p

Tuscola vs. Peru St. Bede at Illinois Wesleyan University 7p

Warrensburg-Latham at Tri-Valley 8p

Fisher at Dakota (Sat. 1p)

Danville at Glenwood (Sat. 7p)