WCIA — Highlights, reaction and scores from Week 1 of Friday Football Fever with heat delays, storms and a whole lot of postponed games.

Big Twelve

Normal West 47, Central 7

Urbana at Centennial (Sat. 2p.)

Central State Eight

Jacksonville 21, Eisenhower 0  PPD

Lincoln at Lanphier PPD/Sat. 11a

MacArthur 15, Southeast 0 at Millikin   PPD/5p Sat.

Normal U-High at Springfield (Sat. 7p)

Illini Prairie

Unity 27, Prairie Central 12

St. Joseph-Ogden 40, Monticello 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Illinois Valley Central 39

Lincoln Prairie

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6, Argenta-Oreana 0  PPD, Sat. 11a.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland

Sangamon Valley at Tri-County

Arcola 27, Nokomis 8 PPD/Sat. 5p

Villa Grove 13, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 7  PPD/Sat. 12p

Sangamo

Auburn 20, New Berlin 13

Williamsville 29, PORTA 0

Maroa-Forsyth 35, Pleasant Plains 7   HALF

Olympia 55, Riverton 0

Pittsfield at Athens PPD/7p

South Central

Pana 39, Vandalia 20   4th

Hillsboro 31, North Mac 6

Vermilion Valley

Momence 28, Oakwood 21

Hoopeston Area 10, Iroquois West 6

Watseka 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0

Westville 21, Salt Fork 14

Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (Sat. 7p)

Non-Conference

Casey-Westfield 26, Red Hill 0

Paris 21, North Vermillion (IN) 14

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Ridgeview-Lexington 13

Linton-Stockton (IN) 35, St. Teresa 20

Effingham 31, Robinson 7

Charleston 42, Herscher 13

Hardin Calhoun 50, Jacksonville Routt 14

Morton 20, Mahomet-Seymour 14

Peotone 56, Rantoul 6

Rochester 40, Peoria 14

Shelbyville 42, Newton 7

Normal Community 54, Sacred Heart-Griffin 14

Taylorville 41, Richland County 6

Peru St. Bede 34, Tuscola 25 at Illinois Wesleyan University

Troy Triad 49, Mattoon 14  3rd

El Paso-Gridley at Meridian 8p

Warrensburg-Latham at Tri-Valley 8p

Tremont at Clinton PPD/Sat. 12p or 1p

LeRoy 7, Central A&M 6 PPD/Sat. 5p

Mt. Zion 21, Limestone 0  PPD/Sat. 6p

Fisher at Dakota (Sat. 1p)

Danville at Glenwood (Sat. 7p)

8-Player Football

Martinsville at Milford/Cissna Park (Sat. 1p)

Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon at St. Thomas More (Sat. 7p)