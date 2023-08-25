WCIA — Highlights, reaction and scores from Week 1 of Friday Football Fever with heat delays, storms and a whole lot of postponed games.
Big Twelve
Normal West 47, Central 7
Urbana at Centennial (Sat. 2p.)
Central State Eight
Jacksonville 21, Eisenhower 0 PPD
Lincoln at Lanphier PPD/Sat. 11a
MacArthur 15, Southeast 0 at Millikin PPD/5p Sat.
Normal U-High at Springfield (Sat. 7p)
Illini Prairie
Unity 27, Prairie Central 12
St. Joseph-Ogden 40, Monticello 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Illinois Valley Central 39
Lincoln Prairie
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6, Argenta-Oreana 0 PPD, Sat. 11a.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland
Sangamon Valley at Tri-County
Arcola 27, Nokomis 8 PPD/Sat. 5p
Villa Grove 13, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 7 PPD/Sat. 12p
Sangamo
Auburn 20, New Berlin 13
Williamsville 29, PORTA 0
Maroa-Forsyth 35, Pleasant Plains 7 HALF
Olympia 55, Riverton 0
Pittsfield at Athens PPD/7p
South Central
Pana 39, Vandalia 20 4th
Hillsboro 31, North Mac 6
Vermilion Valley
Momence 28, Oakwood 21
Hoopeston Area 10, Iroquois West 6
Watseka 27, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0
Westville 21, Salt Fork 14
Clifton Central at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (Sat. 7p)
Non-Conference
Casey-Westfield 26, Red Hill 0
Paris 21, North Vermillion (IN) 14
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Ridgeview-Lexington 13
Linton-Stockton (IN) 35, St. Teresa 20
Effingham 31, Robinson 7
Charleston 42, Herscher 13
Hardin Calhoun 50, Jacksonville Routt 14
Morton 20, Mahomet-Seymour 14
Peotone 56, Rantoul 6
Rochester 40, Peoria 14
Shelbyville 42, Newton 7
Normal Community 54, Sacred Heart-Griffin 14
Taylorville 41, Richland County 6
Peru St. Bede 34, Tuscola 25 at Illinois Wesleyan University
Troy Triad 49, Mattoon 14 3rd
El Paso-Gridley at Meridian 8p
Warrensburg-Latham at Tri-Valley 8p
Tremont at Clinton PPD/Sat. 12p or 1p
LeRoy 7, Central A&M 6 PPD/Sat. 5p
Mt. Zion 21, Limestone 0 PPD/Sat. 6p
Fisher at Dakota (Sat. 1p)
Danville at Glenwood (Sat. 7p)
8-Player Football
Martinsville at Milford/Cissna Park (Sat. 1p)
Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon at St. Thomas More (Sat. 7p)