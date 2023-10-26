WCIA — The Friday Football Fever Playoff Preview Show returns with WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns hosting, as Hall of Fame coaches Stan Wienke and Mike Allen breakdown the brackets and make their predictions in-studio. WCIA 3’s Andy Olson and Brice Bement report, in the 30-minute special devoted entirely to high school football in Central Illinois.

In addition to looking at all 35 area teams still in the chase for a championship, hear from Maroa-Forsyth, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Sullivan-Okaw Valley, Lincoln, Danville and St. Thomas More with interviews. Plus, get a first look at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University, the site of this year’s IHSA State Championships.