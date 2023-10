WCIA — For the last time this season, comment and vote on our social media pages for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9!

1) Easton Frederick makes the bobbled catch on the pass from Jayce Parsons for the ALAH touchdown

2) Bryan Zulauf goes deep to Henry Buecker who extends to make the grab and runs for the 50-yard Rochester score

3) QB Kaiden Maurer scampers for a 70-yard TD for Maroa-Forsyth