WCIA — Vote on social media for your favorite play of Friday Football Fever Week 7! Here are your nominees:

1) Jacobi Posey pulls out all the moves on the goal line for Centennial, spinning his way into the endzone

2) BHRA’s Ayden Ingram jumps the route and takes a 79-yard interception to the house

3) Langdon King outruns everyone on the kickoff return, going 90 yards for the Charleston touchdown

Time to vote on the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 7!



1) @TrustInCobi pulls out all the moves for the @CHAR_GERS score

2) @BHRABlueDevils @AydenIngram13 gets the 79-yard pick six in a crucial VVC game

3) Langdon King outruns everyone for the @TrojanUpCHS kickoff TD pic.twitter.com/VZv0ZJI70P — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) October 9, 2023

Vote by commenting on either Twitter or Facebook!