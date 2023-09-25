WCIA — VOTE for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 4 nominees by going to the WCIA 3 social media pages, Facebook and Twitter, picking between:

1) Central quarterback George Rouse with the deep pass over the middle as time expires in the first half against Urbana, David Riley does the rest

2) Prairie Central defensive lineman Tucker Nussbaum takes the deflected pass and does the rest for a pick six in a win over IVC

3) Sullivan-Okaw Valley’s Aiden Ballinger takes the pop pass and beats everyone to the end zone for a 50-plus yard touchdown in a win over CGB

We will announce the winner on Tuesday during the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.