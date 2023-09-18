WCIA — VOTE for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 4 nominees by going to the WCIA 3 social media pages, Facebook and Twitter, picking between:

1) Milford-Cissna Park Gavin Schunke goes jump man hitting Jream Renteria for the long touchdown

2) Maroa-Forsyth quarterback Kaiden Maurer makes multiple guys miss on his way to the end zone for a 56-yard score

3) St. Teresa running back Jaccarion Jones bulldozes his way past the goal line for six, carrying several defenders with him for the score

We will announce the winner on Tuesday during the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.