VOTE for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 2:

1) Westville quarterback Drew Wichtowski airs it out to Easton Barney, the defender tips it but it’s caught for the score as the Tigers beat rival Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

2) Paxton-Buckley-Loda running back Robert Boyd-Meents breaks free and beats everyone to the end zone, using a stiff arm. The junior scores five touchdowns, a new school record in a win over Newton

3) Oakwood running back Cameron Black shakes off multiple defenders on his way for a long TD run, as the Comets blowout Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman

Log on to the WCIA 3 social media pages to cast your vote, we’ll announce the winner on Tuesday.

VOTE for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 2



1) @WestvilleTigers tip drill TD @DWichtowski to @yohboyeaston

2) @PBL_Football Robert Boyd-Meents (@RMeents) scores school record 5 TDs including 60+ yard run

3) @OakHS76 RB Cameron Black long TD run



Comment or vote below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JhKqNXQf9Q — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) September 4, 2023

https://www.facebook.com/WCIA3News/videos/682066406777305

https://www.facebook.com/WCIA3Sports/videos/628801292665799