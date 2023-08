WCIA — Watch the Friday Football Fever Kickoff Show 2023, a 30-minute special dedicated entirely to high school football in the WCIA 3 viewing area. Hear from 13 different teams and IHSA executive director Craig Anderson on the state finals moving to Illinois State this season.

Interviews with Arcola, St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Mt. Zion, Tuscola, Shelbyville, Blue Ridge, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Central, Centennial, Danville and Urbana.