FISHER (WCIA) — Taking a break from coaching after nearly a decade to further his education, Matt Sinclair wasn’t sure if he’d return to the sidelines when he got a call with an opportunity to become head football coach at Fisher. After his two kids gave their blessing, he knew it was meant to be.

“To hear my children understand what it is we do, for them to understand the sacrifices we make to spend away from our own families, that was an incredible blessing for me and gave me the permission I needed to continue to coach,” Sinclair said.

And the former Illini linebacker knows what it takes to lead a team to success. Sinclair was a three-year starter at Illinois before going on to play five seasons in the NFL. After he retired, Sinclair got into coaching with several stops along the way, including Monticello, before helping North Central College win a D-III national title in 2019. Fisher is a new challenge though, in his first head coaching job.

“This isn’t about me,” Sinclair said. “This isn’t about my football career and it’s not about the coaches. We’ve done that. We’ve had the experiences and we just want to give those experiences to the kids through football.”



“It’s a great experience because we know that he has a lot of knowledge that he can pass on to us,” Fisher junior running back Jeremiah Todd said. “He has experiences that we’ve never even had near us before so it’s a great opportunity and he’s really changing the culture around here.”

And changing that mentality is where it all starts. The Bunnies didn’t field a varsity team last season, electing only to play JV ball due to low turnout. Back under the Friday night lights this season, Sinclair has high hopes for what the program could be in the future, but also knows there will be a learning curve.

“We have gotten better every single week,” Sinclair said. “At the end of the day they don’t care what I’ve done. They want to have the great experiences. Do I care about them, that’s really what it’s all about and I think we’re getting that done here.”

And that improvement will be put to the test in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week against rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, as the Bunnies look for their first win of the season.