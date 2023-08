WCIA — Back again for the 2023 season, help us decide the Play of the Week from Friday Football Fever. Vote in the comments on Twitter or Facebook to help your favorite play take the top spot. This week’s nominees are:

1) Logan Smith finds Tanner Siems over the top for a long St. Joseph-Ogden score

2) Dane Eisenmenger impresses in his debut at QB for Unity, going 19-for-25 including a 70-yard TD

3) Austin Cummings weaves through traffic to take the punt back for Tuscola