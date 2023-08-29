WESTVILLE (WCIA) — Drew Wichtowski was born to play for the Westville Tigers.

“We came to almost every home game, on a Friday night, we were here,” Wichtowski said. “Watching Westville.”

The signal caller is a second generation Westville player, following in the footsteps of his father Lance, who was an offensive lineman and linebacker on the 1999 team.

“When I was younger, he (Lance) always told me to play aggressive,” Drew Wichtowski said. “Always wanted me to hit kids. I feel like that translated well when I got into high school.”

While they play different positions, the Wichtowski’s have more in common than just the logo on their helmet. Both have played under long time Westville head coach Guy Goodlove.

“He was with a group of guys that couldn’t get enough football,” Goodlove said. “They loved football, talked football. Drew’s the same way. Both of them made the people around them better because they were so competitive and always gave 100 percent.”



“For him to coach my dad and then coach me, it’s pretty cool,” Drew Wichtowski said.

Now in his 29th year at Westville, Goodlove is starting to see the second generation of players come through his program. Something the Hall of Fame coach embraces.

“I’ve had a few,” Goodlove said. “And it’s always fun.”

With the younger Wichtowski now in his third season of running the offense, he knows what it means to play for Westville.

“It definitely means something,” he said. “That’s what you want. You want your dads and you want the kids, you want football players. For him to play and then for me to come up to play, that’s what a program wants to see.”

The Tigers have the chance to build on their 1-0 start too, thanks to two Wichtowski touchdowns in week one, as they get ready to host Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.