GIBSON CITY (WCIA) — Filling in for a future Power 5 running back was no small task for Ty Cribbett. The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tailback still remembers when his number was called two years ago after Aidan Laughery went down with an injury.

“Sophomore year when I had to fill in was the real pressure,” Cribbett said before practice on Tuesday.

Cribbett’s a senior now and more than comfortable leading the Falcons offense, but the opportunity to replace Laughery, a current Illinois redshirt freshman running back, is something he still carries with him.

“If there was ever any nerves, it was probably that sophomore year when he had to step in and fill in for Aidan there,” GCMS head coach Chad Augsperger said.

Now Cribbett has grown into his own with a different Aiden alongside. Cribbett and Aiden Sancken are the thunder and lightning of the Falcons backfield, powering the offense to a 3-1 start.

“I can run through those tackles a lot, and then he can get that outside,” Cribbett said. “Make the big play for us.”



“Ty not gonna lie is more of a north and south runner,” Sancken said. “Someone that’s just going to lower their head and get the two or three yards if he needs to. I’d like to think I’m a little bit more of the speed option. So any outside runs, hopefully those are going to me.”



“Hate to admit, but I’d say yeah. He’s faster,” Cribbett said.

The senior duo has helped the Falcons to back-to-back wins, including a five touchdown game for Cribbett in a win over Eureka. That victory over the Hornets is one of three losses from last season they’ve flipped to wins this time around, in what they’re calling their “avenging” tour from last season.

“Getting all those back is really nice and is a boost of confidence for me and everyone,” Cribbett said.



“We’re not overlooking anyone but at the same time we kind of wanted to make it a point that whenever you do bad to us then there’s definitely going to be some consequences,” said Sancken.

Both guys will look to run wild against the Bunnies in the WCIA 3 Spotlight Game of the Week in Fisher.