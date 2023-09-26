WCIA — Central is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 5 winner. The Maroons capitolized off the final play of the first half in a win at Urbana, with George Rouse hitting David Riley for an 80-yard touchdown play as time expired. The Maroons received nearly half of all the votes, thanks to all who logged on to the WCIA 3 social media pages to cast your vote!
Central wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 5
by: Bret Beherns
Posted:
Updated:
