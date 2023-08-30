BISMARCK (WCIA) — Growing up the youngest of five brothers shaped Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin’s Ayden Ingram into a competitor.

“I’ve always wanted my goal to be better than them playing in high school,” Ingram said.

The Ingram brothers all played football at BHRA, with four out of the five coached by Mark Dodd. But a 10-year gap between his closest brother in age, and the first born sibling nearly 20 years older than him, Ingram says the dynamic within his family is a bit different than most.

“It’s basically I have four other dads and then plus my actual dad,” Ingram said. “They’ve always yelled at me when I messed up, but always been there when I play good.”

“He’s grown up with a ball in his hand either from his dad or older brothers playing catch in the yard, playing every sport,” Dodd said. “I think that just shows that when you get the youngest one in the family, (he) probably gets the most benefits from just having those older role models.”

And growing up in that type of environment has made Ingram a force to reckon with on the field. After catching 15 touchdown passes last season racking up 795 yards, Ingram is already flashing as a senior, going for two touchdowns and 136 yards in the season opener.

“My brothers came to my first game, which usually doesn’t happen,” Ingram said. “But they all came in town and made my senior year debut. It’s great to see.”

And if four brothers aren’t enough, Ingram has the next closest thing in his quarterback Karson Stevenson.

“We know exactly what we’re going to do before we do it,” Stevenson said about Ingram. “We think alike we’ve been best friends for years. It’s good to have a brother on your back that knows exactly what you’re going to do when you’re going to do it.”

And they’ll look to use that connection at Westville in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.