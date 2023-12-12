MAROA (WCIA) — Kaiden Maurer still remembers July 4th weekend 2021. He was a Maroa-Forsyth sophomore then, ready to take a starting slot receiver position over on varsity when everything changed.

“I was looking forward to catching a bunch of balls here at Maroa at then we had a health situation with an older quarterback and then I kind of got thrown into it,” Maurer said.

After the projected starter went down, Maurer was thrust into action as QB1 and never looked back.

“It’s a lot to figure out,” Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes said. “It’s a lot to figure out even if you know you’re going to be the guy. Athletically we were not worried about him at all, we knew he was able to step in there and be better than I honestly thought he would be.”

And what he turned into was a three-year starter and one of the program’s all-time best quarterbacks. At 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, Kaiden Maurer doesn’t necessarily fit the picture perfect quarterback portfolio. But for what he lacks in size, he more than makes up for in heart, hard work and leadership.

“He’s our alpha male, he just doesn’t look like it when he gets off the bus,” Jostes said.



“You can’t control your height but you can control how hard you work and how coachable you are and that’s how I got here,” said Maurer.

And what he’s got is a long list of accomplishments, leading the team to back-to-back undefeated regular seasons with two semifinal appearances, and 32-5 record as the starting QB, using his 4.54 40 yard track speed to lead him to success.

“We always talk about speed kills, especially with the taller guys, and I just try to use it to my advantage,” Maurer said. “Slip through the holes and out run everyone.”

“You know he could play hide and go seek in a closet and not get out,” said Jostes. “His ability to start and stop on a dime. It’s always nice to know you have the best athlete on the field every time you step on it and we felt like we had that with Kaiden.”

This season, Maurer finished with 2,634 passing yards for 29 touchdowns to seven interceptions. On the ground, the three-sport standout ran for 1,004 yards and 19 touchdowns, all while playing safety on defense as well. He recorded 61 tackles to go along with 2 TFL with an interception as well.

Maurer moved to Maroa in first grade and went to all the home games, always dreaming of the day he could suit up for the Trojans. Now with football behind him, he hopes he’s encouraged others to follow their dreams as well.

“I just hope that if I can leave one thing, I just hope it’s motivation for kids my size too,” Maurer said. “I’m obviously not the biggest, if you would have asked me if I would be doing the things I did, I probably would have told you no but it’s just a lot of hard work.”