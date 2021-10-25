Friday Football Fever Week 9 Play of the Week nominees

WCIA — The Friday Football Fever Play of the Week is back! We’ve got three nominees from the final week of the high school football season. We’ll announce three nominees on Monday, then a winner on Tuesday. To vote for who wins, go to the WCIA 3 Facebook and Twitter pages.

VOTE for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week 9! Nominees are @Tuscolafootball pass from @peytonozzy to Adi Patel, @VG302 blocked punt for the TD, and @STeresafootball forced fumble for the @TreSpence2 score. — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) October 25, 2021

The Week 9 nominees are:

1) Tuscola quarterback Peyton Armstrong passes to receiver Adi Patel for a first down. The Warriors finished the season 4-3.

2) Villa Grove’s Brady Clodfelder blocks a punt, Hunter Butts recovers for the score. The Blue Devils are playoff bound after finishing the season 5-4.

3) St. Teresa defense forces a fumble, recovered by Tre Spence for the touchdown. The Bulldogs beat Warrensburg-Latham 55-7 to cap off a perfect regular season.