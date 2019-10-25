Friday Football Fever Week 9 (10-25-19)

WCIA — Highlights, scores, interviews and analysis from Friday Football Fever Week 9 with 15 games from across the area.
***Bolded games below have highlights in the following three videos***
Big Twelve
Bloomington at Centennial
Central at Peoria Manual
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville
Urbana at Normal West
Central Illinois
Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham
St. Teresa at Shelbyville
Central A&M at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Tuscola at Meridian
Central State Eight
Eisenhower at Normal University
Rochester at Glenwood
Springfield at Jacksonville
Lanphier at Southeast (Sat.)
Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fisher at LeRoy
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central at St. Thomas More
Pontiac at Rantoul
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello
Unity at Bloomington Central Catholic
Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana at Blue Ridge
Sangamon Valley at Cumberland
Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Villa Grove-Heritage at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Arcola at Decatur LSA
Little Illini
Flora at Paris
Sangamo
Athens at New Berlin
Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth
PORTA at Williamsville
Pittsfield at Pleasant Plains
Riverton at North Mac
Sangamon Valley
Iroquois West at Watseka
Momence at Clifton Central
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Dwight
South Central
Hillsboro at Pana
Vermilion Valley
Oakwood at Salt Fork
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville
Non-Conference
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Seneca
Freeburg at Effingham
Highland at Charleston
Lincoln at Macomb
Peoria Richwoods at Mahomet-Seymour
Taylorville at Bethalto Civic Memorial
Troy Triad at Mt. Zion
Hoopeston Area at Harvard (Sat. 12 p.m.)
8-Man Football
River Ridge at Milford
Alden-Hebron at Judah Christian
Polo at Pawnee (Sat. 12 p.m.)