Breaking News
Arrest made in deadly Decatur shooting

Friday Football Fever Week 9 (10-25-19)

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Highlights, scores, interviews and analysis from Friday Football Fever Week 9 with 15 games from across the area.

***Bolded games below have highlights in the following three videos***

Big Twelve
Bloomington at Centennial
Central at Peoria Manual
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville
Urbana at Normal West

Central Illinois
Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham
St. Teresa at Shelbyville
Central A&M at Sullivan-Okaw Valley
Tuscola at Meridian

Central State Eight
Eisenhower at Normal University
Rochester at Glenwood
Springfield at Jacksonville
Lanphier at Southeast (Sat.)
Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur

Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fisher at LeRoy

Illini Prairie
Prairie Central at St. Thomas More
Pontiac at Rantoul
St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello
Unity at Bloomington Central Catholic

Lincoln Prairie
Argenta-Oreana at Blue Ridge
Sangamon Valley at Cumberland
Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Villa Grove-Heritage at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
Arcola at Decatur LSA

Little Illini
Flora at Paris

Sangamo
Athens at New Berlin
Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth
PORTA at Williamsville
Pittsfield at Pleasant Plains
Riverton at North Mac

Sangamon Valley
Iroquois West at Watseka
Momence at Clifton Central
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Dwight

South Central
Hillsboro at Pana

Vermilion Valley
Oakwood at Salt Fork
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville

Non-Conference
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Seneca
Freeburg at Effingham
Highland at Charleston
Lincoln at Macomb
Peoria Richwoods at Mahomet-Seymour
Taylorville at Bethalto Civic Memorial
Troy Triad at Mt. Zion
Hoopeston Area at Harvard (Sat. 12 p.m.)

8-Man Football
River Ridge at Milford
Alden-Hebron at Judah Christian
Polo at Pawnee (Sat. 12 p.m.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER