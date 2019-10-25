Friday Football Fever Week 9 (10-25-19)

WCIA — Highlights, scores, interviews and analysis from Friday Football Fever Week 9 with 15 games from across the area.

***Bolded games below have highlights in the following three videos***

Big Twelve

Bloomington at Centennial

Central at Peoria Manual

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville

Urbana at Normal West

Central Illinois

Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham

St. Teresa at Shelbyville

Central A&M at Sullivan-Okaw Valley

Tuscola at Meridian

Central State Eight

Eisenhower at Normal University

Rochester at Glenwood

Springfield at Jacksonville

Lanphier at Southeast (Sat.)

Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Fisher at LeRoy

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central at St. Thomas More

Pontiac at Rantoul

St. Joseph-Ogden at Monticello

Unity at Bloomington Central Catholic

Lincoln Prairie

Argenta-Oreana at Blue Ridge

Sangamon Valley at Cumberland

Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Villa Grove-Heritage at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

Arcola at Decatur LSA

Little Illini

Flora at Paris

Sangamo

Athens at New Berlin

Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth

PORTA at Williamsville

Pittsfield at Pleasant Plains

Riverton at North Mac

Sangamon Valley

Iroquois West at Watseka

Momence at Clifton Central

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Dwight

South Central

Hillsboro at Pana

Vermilion Valley

Oakwood at Salt Fork

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville

Non-Conference

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at Seneca

Freeburg at Effingham

Highland at Charleston

Lincoln at Macomb

Peoria Richwoods at Mahomet-Seymour

Taylorville at Bethalto Civic Memorial

Troy Triad at Mt. Zion

Hoopeston Area at Harvard (Sat. 12 p.m.)

8-Man Football

River Ridge at Milford

Alden-Hebron at Judah Christian

Polo at Pawnee (Sat. 12 p.m.)