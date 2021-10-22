Friday Football Fever Week 9 (10-22-21)

WCIA — Highlights, scores and reaction from high school football and Class 2A boys’ soccer regional finals with Unity, Mahomet-Seymour, St. Teresa, and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin all finishing their seasons with a perfect 9-0. Plus, wins from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Tuscola, Centennial, and Salt Fork. Plus more scores below:
Big Twelve
Centennial 15, Central 8
Urbana at Danville CANCELED
Central Illinois
Tuscola 33, Meridian 7
Central A&M 22, Shelbyville 7
St. Teresa 55, Warrensburg-Latham 7
Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Clinton CANCELED
Central State Eight
MacArthur 20, Jacksonville 23
Rochester 47, Normal U-High 0
Eisenhower 18, Lanphier 7
Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Glenwood 13
Springfield 59, Southeast 14
Heart of Illinois (Small)
GCMS 56, Heyworth 19
Illini Prairie
Illinois Valley Central at Rantoul
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
Unity 33, Monticello 27, Final/OT
Lincoln Prairie
Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Cumberland at Sangamon Valley
ALAH 40, Villa Grove, 11
Arcola at Argenta-Oreana CANCELED
Little Illini
Mt. Carmel 37, Paris 14
Sangamo
Auburn, 42, PORTA, 0, Final
Maroa-Forsyth 70, Riverton 42
New Berlin at Pleasant Plains
Athens 39, North Mac 34
Williamsville 44, Pittsfield 16
South Central
Pana, 27, Carlinville, 13, Final
Vermilion Valley (North)
Iroquois West 37, Watseka 7
Momence at Clifton Central
Vermilion Valley (South)
Salt Fork 8, Oakwood 2
BHRA 58, Hoopeston Area 7
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm: CANCELED
Non-Conference
Mahomet-Seymour 21, Bloomington 7
Breese Mater Dei 28, Mt. Zion 14
Highland 42, Effingham, 21
Marion 59, Mattoon 8, Final
Salem 28, Charleston 23
Bethalto Civic Memorial 56, Taylorville 12
Triad 46, Lincoln 21
Fisher at Ottawa Marquette (Sat.)
8-Man Football (South)
Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights
Decatur LSA at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat.)
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at St. Thomas More (Sat.)