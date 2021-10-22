Friday Football Fever Week 9 (10-22-21)

WCIA — Highlights, scores and reaction from high school football and Class 2A boys’ soccer regional finals with Unity, Mahomet-Seymour, St. Teresa, and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin all finishing their seasons with a perfect 9-0. Plus, wins from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Tuscola, Centennial, and Salt Fork. Plus more scores below:

Big Twelve

Centennial 15, Central 8

Urbana at Danville CANCELED

Central Illinois

Tuscola 33, Meridian 7

Central A&M 22, Shelbyville 7

St. Teresa 55, Warrensburg-Latham 7

Sullivan-Okaw Valley at Clinton CANCELED

Central State Eight

MacArthur 20, Jacksonville 23

Rochester 47, Normal U-High 0

Eisenhower 18, Lanphier 7

Sacred Heart-Griffin 58, Glenwood 13

Springfield 59, Southeast 14

Heart of Illinois (Small)

GCMS 56, Heyworth 19

Illini Prairie

Illinois Valley Central at Rantoul

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, St. Joseph-Ogden 0

Unity 33, Monticello 27, Final/OT

Lincoln Prairie

Tri-County at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Cumberland at Sangamon Valley

ALAH 40, Villa Grove, 11

Arcola at Argenta-Oreana CANCELED

Little Illini

Mt. Carmel 37, Paris 14

Sangamo

Auburn, 42, PORTA, 0, Final

Maroa-Forsyth 70, Riverton 42

New Berlin at Pleasant Plains

Athens 39, North Mac 34

Williamsville 44, Pittsfield 16

South Central

Pana, 27, Carlinville, 13, Final

Vermilion Valley (North)

Iroquois West 37, Watseka 7

Momence at Clifton Central

Vermilion Valley (South)

Salt Fork 8, Oakwood 2

BHRA 58, Hoopeston Area 7

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm: CANCELED

Non-Conference

Mahomet-Seymour 21, Bloomington 7

Breese Mater Dei 28, Mt. Zion 14

Highland 42, Effingham, 21

Marion 59, Mattoon 8, Final

Salem 28, Charleston 23

Bethalto Civic Memorial 56, Taylorville 12

Triad 46, Lincoln 21

Fisher at Ottawa Marquette (Sat.)

8-Man Football (South)

Blue Ridge at Peoria Heights

Decatur LSA at Milford-Cissna Park (Sat.)

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at St. Thomas More (Sat.)